Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDSF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 394,025 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

