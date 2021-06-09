Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.45 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.