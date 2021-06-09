Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

