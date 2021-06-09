Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

