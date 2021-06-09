Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 244,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

