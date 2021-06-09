Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.57 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $14.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of J stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

