Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.52. 375,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,596. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

