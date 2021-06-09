James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of -72.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.