Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.23.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

