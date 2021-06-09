Jennison Associates LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marten Transport worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

