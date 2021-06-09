Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 105,686 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

