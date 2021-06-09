Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

