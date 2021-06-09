Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,835 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $15,968,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 235,017 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

In other Tronox news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:TROX opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.