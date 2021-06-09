Jennison Associates LLC Sells 866 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $546,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after acquiring an additional 480,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.18. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.