Jennison Associates LLC Sells 8,725 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of The Buckle worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Buckle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Buckle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Buckle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in The Buckle by 11.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $46.72.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

In other news, Director John P. Peetz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $417,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,263 shares of company stock worth $3,612,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.