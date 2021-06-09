Jerome Griffith Sells 8,762 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lands’ End by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lands’ End by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

