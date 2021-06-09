JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.22. 5,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 487,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $679.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Will purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

