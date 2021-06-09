John C. Malone Sells 17,454 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $772,164.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BATRA stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $280.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 371,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.