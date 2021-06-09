John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Shares of NYSE:BTO opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

