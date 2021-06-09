John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Shares of NYSE:BTO opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
