Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,520 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $383,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 79,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $165.12. 157,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,484. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

