Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Declares $2.77 Semi-Annual Dividend

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 2.7734 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

