Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $212.13

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.13 and last traded at $211.69, with a volume of 3579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

