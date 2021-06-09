JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.