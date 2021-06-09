JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €105.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.13 ($123.68).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys stock opened at €67.94 ($79.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €72.57.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.