JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DEC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.34 ($25.11).

DEC stock opened at €24.96 ($29.36) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.60. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

