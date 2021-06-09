JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

JPM traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $163.40. 575,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,047,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $494.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.