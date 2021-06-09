JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.16. 607,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,047,006. The company has a market cap of $493.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.