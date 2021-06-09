JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VTWRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vantage Towers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VTWRF remained flat at $$32.95 on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $32.95.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

