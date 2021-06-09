Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,812 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $57,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.91. 27,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

