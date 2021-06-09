Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331,638 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 555,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,990. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

