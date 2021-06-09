Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $94.32 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 91,891 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $94,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $5,803,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Netflix by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $491.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.27. The company has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $412.45 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

