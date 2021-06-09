Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 961,786 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1,196.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $65,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.82. 49,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

