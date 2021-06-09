Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 481,000 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren makes up approximately 2.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $220,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.85. 6,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.