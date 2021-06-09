JUST (JST) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $153.72 million and approximately $103.37 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00222600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00208825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.87 or 0.01280066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,463.46 or 0.99975814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

