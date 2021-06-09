Karani Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Karani Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,101. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

