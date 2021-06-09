Karani Asset Management LLC Raises Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Karani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. WD-40 makes up about 1.8% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of WD-40 worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,785,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth $9,332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WD-40 by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

WDFC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.28. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,895. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $183.55 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

