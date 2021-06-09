Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $516.63. The company had a trading volume of 57,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.37 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

