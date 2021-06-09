Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $18.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.78.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

