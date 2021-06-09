Keri A. Shea Sells 994 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $211.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $214.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

