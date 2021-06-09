Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 323,811 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 197,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

