Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of PHM opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

