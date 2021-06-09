Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $622,000 Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBIO. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.52. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

