Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

