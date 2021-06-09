Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

