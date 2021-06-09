Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

