Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73.

