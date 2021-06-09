Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $250,000 Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

