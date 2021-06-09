Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.0% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Snap-on by 66.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA opened at $247.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $128.10 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

