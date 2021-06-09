Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Qorvo by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after buying an additional 25,273 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $184.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.03. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

