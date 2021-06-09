Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 652 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $361.91 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.80. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

